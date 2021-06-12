Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto this weekend

Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto this weekend, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a first and second dose without an appointment.

Clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes and many have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating this weekend:

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Charles E. Webster School (1900 Keele Street):

Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9.m.

For individuals age 12 years and older, Delta hot spots, first and second doses.

University of Toronto Scarborough Campus (Highland Hall, 1265 Military Trail):

Open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For individuals 12 years of age and older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code in Scarborough.

Mary Shadd Public School (135 Hupfield Trail):

Open from noon to 9 p.m.

For individuals 12 years of age and older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code in Scarborough.

St. Nicholas Catholic School (33 Amarillo Drive):

Open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

For individuals 12 years of age and older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code in Scarborough.

Ellesmere-Stattion P.S. (739 Ellesmere Road):

Open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

First dose only (Pfizer) for 12+ who live, go to school, or work in Scarborough.

Bamburgh Gardens Shopping Plaza (375 Bamburgh Circle):

Open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

First dose only (Pfizer) for those 12 years of age or older who live, go to school, or work in Scarborough.

Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute (135 Overlea Boulevard):

Open 8 a.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~300 doses available).

For individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in M3C and M4H.

General Brock Public School (140 Chestnut Crescent):

Open 8 a.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~300 doses available).

Priority access for students 12+ and immediate family members of students at General Brock Public School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, SATEC @ W.A. Porter Collegiate Institute, Regent Heights Public School, St. Patrick Catholic Secondary School, St. Joachim Catholic School, George Webster Elementary School and Clairlea Public School. Non-priority access for individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in any "M" postal code.

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub at East York Town Centre (45 Overlea Boulevard):

Open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supply runs out (~1,000 doses available).

Second doses for individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in a Toronto hot spot postal code (M4A, M4H, M1B, M1G, M1J, M1S, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W) and have either received their first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 12 weeks ago. First doses available: Individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in ANY “M” postal code may also receive their first dose at this clinic.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto (5183 Sheppard Avenue East):

Open from noon to 8 p.m.

For individuals 12 years of age and older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code in Scarborough.

Dr. Norman Bethune Collegiate Institute (200 Fundy Bay Boulevard):

Open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

First dose only (Pfizer) for 12+ who live, go to school, or work in Scarborough.

Miliken Public School (130 Port Royal Trail):

Open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

First dose only (Pfizer) for 12+ who live, go to school, or work in Scarborough.

George Webster Elementary School (50 Chapman Avenue):

Open 8 a.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~300 doses available).

Priority access for students 12+ and immediate family members of students at George Webster Elementary School, Gordon A. Brown Middle School, Regent Heights Public School, SATEC @ W.A. Porter Collegiate Institute, Selwyn Elementary School, Presteign Heights Elementary School, O’Connor Public School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Secord Elementary School and D.A. Morrison Middle School. Non-priority access for individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in any "M" postal code.

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub at East York Town Centre (45 Overlea Boulevard):

Open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. or until vaccine supply runs out (~3,500 doses available).

Second doses for individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in a Toronto hot spot postal code (M4A, M4H, M1B, M1G, M1J, M1S, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W) and have either received their first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 12 weeks ago. First doses available: Individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in ANY “M” postal code may also receive their first dose at this clinic.

Don Bosco (2 St Andrew's Boulevard):

First doses to individuals 12 years and older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code and second doses to individuals 12 years and older going to school, living or working in Delta hotspot postal codes.

Dr. Norman Bethune CI (200 Fundy Bay Blvd):

For individuals 12 years of age and older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code in Scarborough.