Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto today

Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most of the clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes, but some have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list:

Toronto Chinese Methodist Church (8 Metropolitan Rd.):

Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For those 12 years of age or older who live or work in Scarborough hot spots.

Lester B Pearson Collegiate Institute (150 Tapscott Rd.):

Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For those 12 years of age or older who live or work in Scarborough hot spots.

Weston Collegiate Institute (100 Pine St.):

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For individuals aged 12+ who go to school, live or work in any "M" postal code with priority for those in M6M, M6N, M6A, M6E, M9N and all "M" hot spots.

St Oscar Romero Catholic Secondary School (99 Humber Blvd South.):

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For individuals aged 12+ who go to school, live or work in any "M" postal code with priority for those in M6M, M6N, M6A, M6E, M9N and all "M" hot spots.

East York Collegiate Institute (650 Cosburn Ave.):

Open from 3 p.m. until supplly runs out. (~500 doses available)

For individuals 12+ who are students or immediate family members of students at East York Collegiate Institute, Cosburn Middle School, East York Alternative Secondary School, Canadian Martyrs Catholic School and D.A. Morrison Middle School.

Oakridge Junior Public School (110 Byng Ave.):

Open from 3 p.m. until supplly runs out. (~500 doses available)

Individuals 12+ who are students or immediate family members of students at Oakridge Junior Public School, Samuel Hearne Middle School, St. Dunstan Catholic School, Taylor Creek Public School, Regent Heights Public School and SATEC @ W.A. Porter Collegiate Institute.

O'Connor Public School (1665 O'Connor Dr.):

Open from 2 p.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~500 doses available).

Priority access for individuals 12+ who are residents of Parma Court, Wakunda Place and Sunrise Avenue Buildings. Non-priority access for individuals 12+ who live/work in any "M" postal code.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.