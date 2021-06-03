Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto today

Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes and many have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating today:

Victoria Village Public School (88 Sweeney Drive):

Open from 2 p.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~500 doses available).

Priority access for individuals 12+ who are students or immediate family members of students at Victoria Village Public School, Sloane Public School, Precious Blood Catholic School, Milne Valley Public School, Wexford Public School, Don Mills Collegiate Institute, Victoria Park Collegiate Institute, École élémentarie Jeanne-Lajoie and O’Connor Public School. Non-priority access for individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in any "M" postal code.

Joshua Cronkwright Parkette (504 Dawes Rd.):

Open from 2 p.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~500 doses available).

Individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in any "M" postal code.

Frankland Community School (816 Logan Avenue):

Open from 3 p.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~500 doses available).

Priority access for individuals 12+ who work on and around Danforth Avenue and individuals 12+ who are students or immediate family members of students at Frankland Community School. Non-priority access for individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in any "M" postal code.

William J. McCordic School (45 Balfour Avenue):

Open from 12 p.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~80 doses available).

For school staff, students and immediate family members of students at William J. McCordic School.

Galloway Road Public School (192 Galloway Road):

Open from noon to 8 p.m.

For those 12 years of age or older who live, go to school, or work in Scarborough.

École Secondaire Catholique Père-Philippe-Lamarche (2850 Eglinton Avenue East):

Open from noon to 8 p.m.

For those 12 years of age or older who live, go to school, or work in Scarborough.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.