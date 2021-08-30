Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit offers COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment necessary to residents at several clinics across the region.
Anyone turning 12 this year or older is eligible for a vaccine.
The health unit is still offering first and second doses at its mass immunization centre on Sperling Drive in Barrie until Sept. 29.
Second doses are available 21 days after a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and eight weeks after the first dose of AstraZeneca.
Here is a list of walk-in clinics open from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5:
Mon., Aug. 30
Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St., Barrie
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Moose Lodge 1217, 6 Kitchener St., Unit 2, Orillia
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tues., Aug. 31
Wasaga Beach Rec Plex, 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach
3 - 9 p.m.
Centre Ice Sportsplex, 6015 ON-89, Alliston
4 - 9 p.m.
Wed., Sept. 1
GO-VAXX Bus – Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library, 425 Holland St. W., Bradford
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
GO-VAXX Bus – Bradford and District Community Centre, 125 Simcoe Road, Bradford
2 – 6 p.m.
Barrie Native Friendship Center, 175 Bayfield St., Barrie
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Orillia Youth Center (1st or 2nd dose available for youth turning 12 in 2021 and their family members), 9 Front St. South, Orillia
2 - 6 p.m.
Thurs., Sept. 2
Barrie Housing - Common Room, 49 Coulter St., Barrie
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Kinsmen Park, 1300 Muskoka Rd S, Gravenhurst
2 - 7 p.m.
Gull Lake Rotary Park, 405 Brock St., Gravenhurst
2 - 7 p.m.
Muskoka Wharf, Muskoka Rd. 169, Gravenhurst
2 - 7 p.m.
Bradford Leisure Centre, 471 West Park Ave., Bradford
6 - 10 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 3
CN Park - Main Street (next to the boat launch parking), Penetanguishene
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Lakehead University – Orillia Campus, 500 University Road, Orillia
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 4
Bracebridge Farmer's Market – Memorial Park, Manitoba St., Bracebridge (next to Norwood Theater)
8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Rivermill Park, Dara Howell Way, Huntsville
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 5
The 400 Market, 2207 Industrial Park Rd., Innisfil
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Main Beach - Playland Park Square (parking lot), 40 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach
4:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Additionally, the health unit encourages residents to get vaccinated by making it even more convenient by stationing staff at various locations across communities.
The health unit said staff wearing blue COVID-19 Vaccine t-shirts would be at beaches, parks, farmer’s markets, sports complexes and outdoor retail areas to help residents get their shot.
Staff will have their employee badge for identification.