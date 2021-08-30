Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit offers COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment necessary to residents at several clinics across the region.

Anyone turning 12 this year or older is eligible for a vaccine.

The health unit is still offering first and second doses at its mass immunization centre on Sperling Drive in Barrie until Sept. 29.

Second doses are available 21 days after a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and eight weeks after the first dose of AstraZeneca.

Here is a list of walk-in clinics open from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5:

Mon., Aug. 30

Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Moose Lodge 1217, 6 Kitchener St., Unit 2, Orillia

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Tues., Aug. 31

Wasaga Beach Rec Plex, 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

3 - 9 p.m.



Centre Ice Sportsplex, 6015 ON-89, Alliston

4 - 9 p.m.



Wed., Sept. 1

GO-VAXX Bus – Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library, 425 Holland St. W., Bradford

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.



GO-VAXX Bus – Bradford and District Community Centre, 125 Simcoe Road, Bradford

2 – 6 p.m.



Barrie Native Friendship Center, 175 Bayfield St., Barrie

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Orillia Youth Center (1st or 2nd dose available for youth turning 12 in 2021 and their family members), 9 Front St. South, Orillia

2 - 6 p.m.



Thurs., Sept. 2

Barrie Housing - Common Room, 49 Coulter St., Barrie

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Kinsmen Park, 1300 Muskoka Rd S, Gravenhurst

2 - 7 p.m.



Gull Lake Rotary Park, 405 Brock St., Gravenhurst

2 - 7 p.m.



Muskoka Wharf, Muskoka Rd. 169, Gravenhurst

2 - 7 p.m.



Bradford Leisure Centre, 471 West Park Ave., Bradford

6 - 10 p.m.



Fri., Sept. 3

CN Park - Main Street (next to the boat launch parking), Penetanguishene

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Lakehead University – Orillia Campus, 500 University Road, Orillia

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Sat., Sept. 4

Bracebridge Farmer's Market – Memorial Park, Manitoba St., Bracebridge (next to Norwood Theater)

8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Rivermill Park, Dara Howell Way, Huntsville

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Sun., Sept. 5

The 400 Market, 2207 Industrial Park Rd., Innisfil

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Main Beach - Playland Park Square (parking lot), 40 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

4:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Additionally, the health unit encourages residents to get vaccinated by making it even more convenient by stationing staff at various locations across communities.

The health unit said staff wearing blue COVID-19 Vaccine t-shirts would be at beaches, parks, farmer’s markets, sports complexes and outdoor retail areas to help residents get their shot.

Staff will have their employee badge for identification.

