Where to find a COVID-19 walk-in clinic in Simcoe Muskoka this week

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is offering first and second COVID-19 vaccines to residents at walk-in clinics this week.

The shots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

According to public health, as of Friday, 71 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Here's where to find a pop-up clinic:

Tues., Oct. 19

Orillia Common Roof, 169 Front Street, Orillia

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.



Fri., Oct. 22

Muskoka Lakes Public Library, 69 Joseph St., Port Carling

10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Tottenham Community Centre, 139 Queen St N, Tottenham

12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, the RVH immunization clinic on Sperling Drive in Barrie is offering vaccines until the end of November.

COVID-19 doses are also available at participating pharmacies.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.