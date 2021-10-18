Where to find a COVID-19 walk-in clinic in Simcoe Muskoka this week
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is offering first and second COVID-19 vaccines to residents at walk-in clinics this week.
The shots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
According to public health, as of Friday, 71 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
Here's where to find a pop-up clinic:
Tues., Oct. 19
Orillia Common Roof, 169 Front Street, Orillia
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 22
Muskoka Lakes Public Library, 69 Joseph St., Port Carling
10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Tottenham Community Centre, 139 Queen St N, Tottenham
12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Additionally, the RVH immunization clinic on Sperling Drive in Barrie is offering vaccines until the end of November.
COVID-19 doses are also available at participating pharmacies.
Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Warrant issued in fatal downtown Calgary shootingA Calgary man is now wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in the shooting death of a basketball player and coach outside a downtown nightclub earlier this month.
-
Experts caution numbers of fully-vaccinated in hospital present 'skewed' version of realityExperts say to understand what the numbers actually mean about your risk of a breakthrough case that lands you in hospital, you have to look at rates within the population, rather than the raw data.
-
Seven-year-old child dies after being trapped under large log near Southampton, N.S.A seven-year-old child has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
-
Election 2021: Calgary city council results by wardMonday is more than a mayoral race. There are also 14 council seats up for grabs, including nine that will see new council members elected, (plus a new mayor). Here's a rundown on the results as they roll in:
-
Advocates call for regulations to end food waste in CanadaAs national waste reduction week kicks off, Second Harvest is calling for a bigger commitment to help end food waste.
-
Alberta's Tanner 'The Bulldozer' Boser to fight on December UFC cardAlberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser will face Russian Sergei Pavlovich on a televised UFC Fight card on Dec. 4.
-
Convicted sex offender considered high risk to reoffend to live in Winnipeg: PoliceWinnipeg police say a convicted sex offender considered a high risk to re-offend against women and girls is being released and is expected to live in Winnipeg.
-
Nearly 50 schools on outbreak status in AlbertaDozens of schools are reporting COVID outbreaks in Alberta while nearly 700 provincial schools are on a COVID-19 alert.
-
Drone program for delivering medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation takes flightA new drone delivery project is officially underway in a remote Northern B.C. First Nation.