Where to find a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on July 15, 2021

Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Second doses are open to people who received their first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, and AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating on Thursday, July 15, 2021:

Main Square (Main and Danforth)

Open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supply lasts

First dose available to those 12 years and older who live, work or attend school in any 'M' postal code

Second dose available to those between 12 and 17 years old who live, work or attend school in any 'M' postal code and for adults 18 years and older who live, work, or attend school in 'M4A' or 'M4B' and 'M4C'

mRNA vaccines will be administered

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Boulevard)

Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supply lasts

First and second doses of mRNA vaccines are available to anyone 12+ in any 'M' postal code

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pfizer available

First and second doses available to those 12 years and older who live, work or attend school in any 'M' postal codes

David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute (125 Brockley Drive)

Open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pfizer first and second doses available to those 12 years and older who live, work or attend school in 'M1' postal codes

Catholic Crosscultural Services (3227 Eglinton Avenue East)

Open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until vaccine supply runs out

First and second doses available to those who live, work or attend school in any Scarborough postal code (M1 postal codes)

York Humber High School (100 Emmett Avenue)

Open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna available

First doses available for those 12 years and older in any postal code

Second doses available for 12+ who live, work or go to school in Toronto Sprint Strategy postal codes

St. Jane Frances Church (2747 Jane Street)

Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supply lasts

Pfizer and Moderna availale

First doses available to anyone 12+ in any postal code

Second doses available to anyone 12+ who lives, works, or goes to school in Toronto Sprint Strategy postal codes

Albion Arena (1501 Albion Rd)

Open from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna available

First doses for those 12+ who live, work or attend school in 'M' postal codes

Second doses for those 12+ who live, work or go to school in Toronto Sprint Strategy postal codes

Mass Vaccination Sites now accepting walk-ins for those 18+ (clinics open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. )

Metro Toronto Convention Centre (277 Front Street West)

Toronto Congress Centre (650 Dixon Road)

The Hangar (75 Carl Hall Road)

Cloverdale Mall (250 The East Mall)

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.