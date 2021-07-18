Where to find a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on July 18, 2021
Staff
CTVNewsToronto.ca
A number of COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics are operating in Toronto today.
Here’s where you can find a pop-up clinic near you to get your first or second shot.
Downsview Arena
- People age 12 years or older who live or work in any “M” postal code.
Thorncliffe Park Community Hub
- First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.
Prairie Drive Park
- First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.
Shoppers World Danforth
- First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.
Mass Vaccination Sites now accepting walk-ins for those 18+ (clinics open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. )
- Metro Toronto Convention Centre
- Toronto Congress Centre
- The Hangar
- Cloverdale Mall
-
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 19, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, July 19.
-
Nikka Yuko garden seeing plenty of local traffic, events selling outStaff at the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden in Lethbridge are happy to see an influx of visitors after a roller coaster of a year in 2020.
-
Crews battle large Innisfil house fireFire crews spent hours battling a large house fire in Innisfil on Sunday night.
-
Restoration work to begin Monday following Pembina Highway water main breakDelays are expected to last into at least Monday following a major water main break on Pembina Highway.
-
Latin Festival a success, more festivals to come: OrganizersThe Southern Alberta Ethnic Association hosted its first festival in over a year and it was a success, according to organizers.
-
Manitoba government is 'rewriting history,' former senior bureaucrat saysTwo Indigenous men have quit their positions on Manitoba economic development boards in the wake of controversial remarks by Premier Brian Pallister and a cabinet minister.
-
Two separate Toronto stabbings send two men to hospitalTwo men were seriously wounded in two separate stabbings in Toronto Sunday evening.
-
Remote B.C. First Nation celebrates arrival of clean tap waterFor 20 years, the Lhoosk'uz Dené First Nation has been trucking in bottled water. Now, thanks to a partnership with experts at the University of British Columbia, those days are over.