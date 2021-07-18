Where to find a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on July 18, 2021

A number of COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics are operating in Toronto today.

Here’s where you can find a pop-up clinic near you to get your first or second shot.

Downsview Arena

People age 12 years or older who live or work in any “M” postal code.

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub

First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.

Prairie Drive Park

First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.

Shoppers World Danforth

First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.

Mass Vaccination Sites now accepting walk-ins for those 18+ (clinics open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. )