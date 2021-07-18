iHeartRadio

Where to find a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on July 18, 2021

Vanita Jassal, a physician with the University Health Network, administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic at Filmore's adult entertainment club in downtown Toronto, on Saturday, July 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A number of COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics are operating in Toronto today.

Here’s where you can find a pop-up clinic near you to get your first or second shot.

Downsview Arena

  • People age 12 years or older who live or work in any “M” postal code.

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub

  • First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.

Prairie Drive Park

  • First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.

Shoppers World Danforth

  • First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.

Mass Vaccination Sites now accepting walk-ins for those 18+ (clinics open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. )

  • Metro Toronto Convention Centre
  • Toronto Congress Centre
  • The Hangar
  • Cloverdale Mall
