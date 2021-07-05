Where to find a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on July 5, 2021

Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating on Monday, July 5, 2021:

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Boulevard)

Clinic open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supply lasts

First and second doses are available to anyone 12 and older who live, work, or go to school in any ‘M’ postal code.

For a second dose, you must have received your first Pfizer shot at least 21 days ago, your first Moderna shot at least 28 days ago, or your first shot of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Clinic open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First doses will be administered to anyone 12 and older who live in any ‘M’ postal code

Second doses are open to people who live, work, or go to school in the following postal codes: M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L M3M, M3N, M6A, M6L, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W, M9R

For a second dose, you must have received your first Pfizer shot at least 21 days ago, your first Moderna shot at least 28 days ago, or your first shot of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago.

École Secondaire Catholique Père-Phillippe-Lamarche (2850 Eglinton Avenue East)

Clinic is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

First doses are available to anyone 12 and older who lives, works, or goes to school in Scarborough

Second doses are open to those in the following postal codes M1B/E/G/J/K/L/P/R/S/T/W

For a second dose, you must have received your first Pfizer shot at least 21 days ago or your first shot of AstraZeneca at least eight weeks ago

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.