Where to find a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on July 7, 2021

Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating on Wednesday, July 7, 2021:

David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute (125 Brockley Drive):

Open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pfizer first and second dose eligibility – For those 12+ who live, work, or go to school in Scarborough (M1 postal codes)

Second doses only available to those who received their 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago OR received their 1st dose of AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Blvd):

Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and appointments can be booked through provincial booking system or walk-ins welcome

First and second doses are being offered to anyone 12 and older. Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca eight weeks ago

Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy (82 Thorncliffe Park Drive):

Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until vaccine supply lasts

First dose eligibility: Must be 12 years of age or older on the day of vaccination; and live/work/attend school in any "M" postal code

Second dose eligibility: Must be 12 years of age or older on the day of vaccination and live/work/attend school in M3C and M4H

Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca 56 days ago

St. Charles Garnier Catholic School (20 Stong Court):

Clinic open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

First doses are open to anyone 12+ in any postal code

Second doses are open to those 12+ who live, work, or go to school in any of the Toronto Sprint Strategy Postal Codes

Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca eight weeks ago

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue):

Clinic open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First doses will be administered to anyone 12 and older who live in any ‘M’ postal code

Second doses are open to people who live, work, or go to school in the following postal codes: M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L M3M, M3N, M6A, M6L, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W, M9R

For a second dose, you must have received your first Pfizer shot at least 21 days ago, your first Moderna shot at least 28 days ago, or your first shot of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago

Ontario Food Terminal (165 The Queensway):

Clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until vaccine supply runs out)

First and second doses are available to anyone 18 and older who received their first dose at the appropriate interval

Albion Arena (1501 Albion Rd):

Open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Must be 12 years and older on date of vaccine

First doses for those who live, work or attend school in 'M' postal codes

Priority to mobility needs and first doses

Second doses to those who live, work or go to school in the following postal codes: M1- B, G, J, K, L, R, S, T/ M2- H, N, R/ M3- A, J, K, L, M, N/ M4- A,H,X/ M5T/ M6- A, E, L, M, N/ M8W/ M9- L, M, N, R, V, W

Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca 8 weeks ago

Must bring proof of age and address

St. Oscar Romero Catholic Secondary School (99 Humber Boulevard South):

Open from 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

First doses are open to anyone 12+ in any postal code

Second doses are available to anyone 12+ who lives, works, or goes to school in a Toronto Sprint Strategy Postal Code

Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca eight weeks ago

Oakwood Collegiate Institute (881 St. Clair Avenue West):

Open from open 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

First doses are open to anyone 12+ in any postal code

Second doses are available to anyone 12+ who lives, works, or goes to school in a Toronto Sprint Strategy Postal Code

Second doses are only available to those who received their first Pfizer shot 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, or AstraZeneca eight weeks ago

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.