Where to find a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on June 23

Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating today:

Malvern Christian Assembly (6705 Sheppard Avenue East):

Open from 1p.m. to 9 p.m. (or until supply runs out).

Moderna 1st and 2nd dose eligibility – For those 18+ who live, work, or go to school in Scarborough (M1 postal codes).

For 2nd doses you must have received 1st dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago, 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or 1st dose of AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (23 George Street):

Open from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. (while supplies last).

First and second doses of Moderna for 18+ with priority for first doses and those living or working in M6M, M6N, M9N, M1S, M1B, M1G, M1J, M3K, M3M, M3J, M3N, M3L, M4A, M4H, M9L, M9M, M9W, M9V, M9R, M2R, M1R and M1K.

For 2nd doses you must have received 1st dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago, 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or 1st dose of AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago.

CW Jefferys Collegiate Institute (340 Sentinel Road):

Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for people 12 years and older.

First dose- any postal code.

Second dose- live, work or go to school in in priority hot spots.

For 2nd doses you must have received 1st dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago, 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or 1st dose of AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago.

International Muslim Organization of Toronto (65 Rexdale Boulevard):

Open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. for people 12 years and older.

First and second doses of Pfizer.

Available for IMO congregation and local three postal codes (M9V, M9W, M9R).

Albion Arena (1501 Albion Road):

Open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 12 years and older.

Priority to first doses and mobility needs.

Second doses available for those who live, work or go to school in Delta hot spot postal codes (M1B, M1G, M1J, M1K, M1R, M1S, M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9R, M9V, M9W).

For 2nd doses you must have received 1st dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago, 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or 1st dose of AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue):

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone 18 and older can receive their second shot of Moderna if they live, work, or attend school in the following postal codes: M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W

Those eligible residents must have received their first shot of Pfizer on or before May 30, their first dose of Moderna on May 23 or earlier, or AstraZeneca on April 25 or earlier.

First doses are also available to any Toronto resident.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.