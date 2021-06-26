Where to find a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on June 26 & 27

Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto this weekend, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating this weekend:

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Church-Wellesley pop-up (519 Church St.):

Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna for ages 12+

Clinic prioritizes LGBTQ2S folks and allies, and essential workers who live, work in the Church-Wellesley corridor

1st doses are priority

2nd doses for people who received their 1st dose by May 30 or May 1 if their 1st dose was AstraZeneca

North American Muslim Foundation (4140 Finch Avenue East):

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

800 doses of Moderna

1st Dose Eligibility- for those 18+ who live, work, or go to school in Scarborough (M1 postal codes).

2nd Dose Eligibility- for those 18+ who live, work, or go to school in Scarborough (M1 postal codes) AND received their 1st dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago OR received their 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago OR received their 1st dose of Astrazeneca at least 8 weeks ago

You must bring proof of your home, work, or school address (such as: mail addressed to you, your school report card, work ID with address) in Scarborough

You must bring a form of ID to receive the vaccine (such as drivers license, passport, PR card)

University of Toronto Scarborough Campus- Highland Hall (1265 Military Trail):

Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

2,000 doses/day of Pfizer

1st Dose Eligibility- for people 12+ who live, work, or go to school in Scarborough (M1 postal codes).

2nd Dose Eligibility- for people 18+ who live, work, or go to school in Delta variant hot spot postal codes M1B, M1G, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1R and M1S AND received their 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago OR received their 1st dose of AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago

You must bring proof of your home, work, or school address (such as: mail addressed to you, your school report card, work ID with address) in Scarborough

You must bring a form of ID to receive the vaccine (such as drivers license, passport, PR card)

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (23 George Street):

Open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. for ages 12+

1st and 2nd doses of Pfizer and Moderna

1st dose- any postal code

2nd dose- going to school, living or working in: M1B, M1G, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1R, M1S, M2R, M3K, M3M, M3J, M3N, M3L, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9W, M9V, M9R

For 2nd doses you must have received 1st dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago, 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or 1st dose of AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue):

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Moderna and Pfizer for ages 12+

1st doses for people in any M postal code

2nd doses of Pfizer for those who live, work or attend school in hot spot postal codes: M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W, M9R

For 2nd doses you must have received 1st dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago, 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or 1st dose of AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago

You must bring ID

Kipling Collegiate Institute (380 The Westway):

Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eligibility- ages 12+ who live in the local community or go to local schools (M9R, M9V, M9W, M9P)

1st and 2nd doses of Pfizer

For 2nd doses you must have received 1st dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago, 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or 1st dose of AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago

You must bring ID

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

Salaheddin Islamic Centre (741 Kennedy Road):

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1st and 2nd doses of Moderna

Moderna 1st Dose Eligibility – for those 18+ who live, work, or go to school in Scarborough (M1 postal codes)

Moderna 2nd Dose Eligibility – for those 18+ who live, work, or go to school in Scarborough (M1 postal codes) AND received their 1st dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago OR received their 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago OR received their 1st dose of Astrazeneca at least 8 weeks ago

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.