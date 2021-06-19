Where to find a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto this weekend

Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto this weekend, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering both first and second doses.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating this weekend:

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Afghan Canadian Islamic Community (22 Hobson Avenue):

Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until supply lasts (2,000 doses available)

You are eligible for a second dose if you received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or your first dose of Moderna 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second shot. Those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose are also eligible

PRIORITY ACCESS for those who live/ work/ or attend school in the following postal codes: M1B, M1G, M1J, M1S, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W, M1L, M1C and Crescent Town Area

Non-priority access will be given to eligible individuals in other 'M' postal codes

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Boulevard):

Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until supply lasts (2,000 doses available)

You are eligible for a second dose if you received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or your first dose of Moderna 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second shot. Those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose are also eligible

PRIORITY ACCESS for those who live/ work/ or attend school in the following postal codes: M1B, M1G, M1J, M1S, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W, M1L, M1C and Crescent Town Area

Non-priority access will be given to eligible individuals in other 'M' postal codes

George Harvey CI (1700 Keele Street)

Open from 1 p.m.. to 9 p.m.

Second doses available to those who live and work in the following postal codes: M1B M1G M1J M1S M3J M3K M3L M3M M3N M4A M4H M6M M6N M9L M9M M9N M9V M9W.

You are eligible if you received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or your first dose of Moderna 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second shot. Those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose are also eligible

University of Toronto Scarborough Campus (1265 Military Trail):

Open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinics will have 1,000 Moderna doses available each day

The pop-up clinic is open for 1st doses on a priority basis to people 18+ who live, work or got to school in Scarborough (M1)

The pop-up clinic is open for 2nd doses to people who: are 18+ and live, work or go to school in Scarborough’s Delta variant hot-spots - M1B, M1E, M1G, M1J, M1S, M1K, M1P AND received Moderna for their 1st dose at least 28 days ago; and who are 18+ and live, work, or go to school in ANY Scarborough postal code (M1) AND received their 1st dose of Moderna on/before May 9 OR received their 1st dose of AstraZeneca 8 weeks ago, and would like Moderna for a 2nd dose

No restriction on where 2nd dose clients received their 1st doses

Mount Dennis Neighbourhood pop-up vaccine clinic (25 Photography Drive, in the parking lot next to Sam & Nancy’s No Frills parking lot):

Open from 2:00pm to 8:00pm based on vaccine supply

Pfizer vaccine available

Aged 12+ at the time of vaccination

For second dose intervals: If first dose was Pfizer, second dose must be 21+ days after first dose; If first dose was Moderna, second dose must be 28+ days after first dose; If first dose was AstraZeneca, second dose must be 8+ weeks after first dose

For second dose: must live, work or go to school in one of the following postal codes: M1B, M1G, M1J, M1K, M1R, M1S, M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9R, M9V, M9W

First dose: ANY postal code

Albion Arena (1501 Albion Road):

Open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

First dose of Pfizer available to all eligible residents

Second dose of Pfizer for 12+ who live, work or go to school in M9V, M9W, M9R or M9P

For second dose intervals: If first dose was Pfizer, second dose must be 21+ days after first dose; If first dose was Moderna, second dose must be 28+ days after first dose; If first dose was AstraZeneca, second dose must be 8+ weeks after first dose

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

Dentonia Park (80 Thyra Avenue):