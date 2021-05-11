Where to find a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto today

The city says at least 7,000 people will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today at a number of pop up clinics.

The clinics are mostly open to adults who live in hot spot postal codes, though some of them have widened their eligibility to include adults who work in hot spot postal codes as well.

Here is a list of where you can get a shot today without an appointment:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Open to adults who live or work in these identified Toronto hot spot postal codes: M2R, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6B, M6L, M6E, M6M, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9V, M9W

People must provide proof of address but a health card is not required.

Open from 9 a.m. until supply runs out.

Chalkfarm Park (2230 Jane Street)

Open to adults who live or work in these identified Toronto hot spot postal codes: M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6L, M9M, M9N.

People must provide proof of address but a health card is not required.

Open from 11 a.m. until supply runs out.

Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre (870 Queen Street East)

Open to adults who live or work in M5A or M4X hot spot postal codes with 1,100 doses on hand.

People must provide proof of address but a health card is not required.

Open from 8 a.m. until supply runs out.

General Mercer Public School (30 Turnberry Avenue)

Open to adults who live or work in all Toronto hotspot postal codes, but priority given to those from M6M, M6N, M6A and M9N.

People must provide proof of address but a health card is not required.

Open from 12 p.m. until supply runs out.

Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute (1550 Sandhurst Circle)

Open to adults who live in work in M1S, M1V and M1X postal codes

People must provide proof of address but a health card is not required.

Open from 9 a.m. until supply runs out.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.