Where to follow along on election night for results in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex residents will join those across Ontario to cast their ballots on Thursday and elect a new provincial government.

Initial results are expected to roll in within minutes of the polls closing at 9 p.m.

Once they do, CTVNewsToronto.ca’s election map will be providing LIVE to-the-second results showing who is ahead in all of Ontario’s 124 ridings.

You can look up the race in your riding by typing it into the search bar in the top left corner. Or if you don’t know which riding you reside in, just plug in your postal code or use the “Geolocate” feature to let the map figure it out.

Still not sure who you’re voting for? CTV News Windsor has you covered with the latest local election stories and profiles of each riding on the Windsor-Essex Election News page to ensure you’re informed before heading to the polls.

Join CTV News Windsor on the big night by watching the 6 p.m. show for the news of the day, along with hearing from reporters about the issues of each riding and a look ahead before results come in.

Tune in at 11 p.m. for CTV News Windsor’s election special featuring wall-to-wall coverage, live results and local reaction.

