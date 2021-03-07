With registration for COVID-19 immunization appointments opening to B.C. seniors ages 90 and older on Monday, Metro Vancouver's two health authorities announced more details of their vaccine programs on Sunday.

Vancouver Coastal Health covers the cities of Richmond and Vancouver, as well as the North Shore, Sea-to-Sky Corridor and Sunshine Coast, while Fraser Health covers the rest of the Lower Mainland, from Burnaby to Hope.

Both health authorities announced the locations of their vaccination clinics on Sunday, as well as other details about their respective vaccine rollouts.

Vancouver Coastal Health has set up seven vaccine clinics in the City of Vancouver, three in the City of Richmond and two on the North Shore. There are also four Indigenous-focused clinics in the City of Vancouver.

The full list of Vancouver Coastal Health locations can be found on the health authority's website.

In Fraser Health, there are a total of 22 clinics that will begin scheduling appointments on Monday, though health officials in the region said more facilities will be opening over time.

Currently, there are four clinics in the City of Surrey and, at most, two in other municipalities in the region. The full list of clinic locations and hours can be found on the Fraser Health website.

"There are additional clinics that will be starting in North Delta, South Surrey, as well as Langley and the Tri-Cities and the Chilliwack areas in the coming weeks," said Fraser Health president and CEO Dr. Victoria Lee during a conference call on the health authority's vaccine rollout Sunday.

Fraser Health anticipates that it will have the capacity to administer more than 9,000 shots per day across its clinics. The health authority expects that capacity to expand to 23,000 shots per day during Phase 3 of the provincial vaccination plan, which is scheduled for April.

Beginning Monday, seniors ages 90 and over and Indigenous elders ages 65 and older can schedule vaccination appointments. Vaccines will be administered starting on Monday, March 15.

Fraser Health residents can book appointments over the phone by calling 855-755-2455 or on the health authority's website. For now, Vancouver Coastal Health residents can only book appointments by phone at 1-877-587-5767.

For residents of other parts of B.C., details on vaccination locations and how to register for appointments can be found on health authority websites.

Residents of Island Health can find details here, residents of Interior Health can find details here and residents of Northern Health can find details here.