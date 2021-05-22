Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Sask. over the long weekend

Saskatchewan residents can get their COVID-19 vaccine at a variety of locations over the May long weekend.

All drive-thru and walk-in clinics are on a first-come, first-served basis, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Eligibility criteria for first doses is open those ages 12 and older, nothing that only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use of those aged 12 to 17.

Eligibility criteria for second doses remains unchanged at 85 years-old and older or anyone of any age who received their first dose before February 15.

Vaccination appointments can also be booked through the Saskatchewan Health Authority or participating pharmacies. People in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District can book their appointment over the phone by calling 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

DRIVE-THRU

Saturday

Lloydminster – PFIZER (12+)

12:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

North Battleford – PFIZER (12+)

9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Prince Albert – PFIZER (12+)

9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Regina – PFIZER (12+)

12:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Warman – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Shellbrook – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m

Sunday

Lloydminster – PFIZER (12+)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Regina – PFIZER (12+)

12:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Shellbrook – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m

Monday

Moose Jaw – MODERNA (18+)

8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m

Regina – PFIZER (12+)

12:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday

Lloydminster – PFIZER (12+)

12:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Regina – PFIZER (12+)

12:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saskatoon – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

WALK-IN:

Saturday

Estevan – MODERNA (18+)

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Fort Qu'Appelle - MODERNA (18+)

8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Melville – PFIZER (12+) & MODERNA (18+)

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Yorkton – PFIZER (12+)

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday

Swift Current – MODERNA (18+)

8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Monday

Swift Current – MODERNA (18+)

8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday

Dinsmore – MODERNA (18+)

12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Kindersley – MODERNA (18+)

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Leader – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Moose Jaw – MODERNA (18+)

8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Weyburn – MODERNA (18+)

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Ile a la Crosse – MODERNA (18+)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.