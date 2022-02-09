Where to get a free rapid COVID-19 test in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex residents will be able to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test kit when grabbing groceries or visiting the pharmacy at select locations.

Starting Wednesday, the Ontario government will distribute 5.5 million rapid antigen tests each week for eight weeks through pharmacy and grocery locations as well through community partners in vulnerable areas, a news release from the province said.

More than 65 grocery and pharmacy locations in Windsor-Essex will provide tests while supplies last, with a limit of one box of five tests per household.

The rapid test kits will be available at pharmacies and grocery stores in Windsor, Essex, Belle River, Kingsville, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Leamington, LaSalle and Chatham-Kent.

We are distributing over 5 million #RapidTests EVERY WEEK to pharmacies, grocery stores and community partners. These free rapid tests will be available at over 2,300 locations.



Find a rapid test near you:https://t.co/grBGtulp9P pic.twitter.com/lGVkcsTzbz

The province says those retailers will receive additional supply every week and have the ability to determine how tests are given out in a way that best serves the community.

That may include appointment bookings or at check-out or through online orders.

The province says it intends to bring additional locations online in the next few weeks, including independent grocers and pharmacies.

For a list of where the tests will be available, click here.