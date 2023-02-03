Where to go if you’re stranded on the road by the squalls
CTVNews.ca Barrie Senior Producer
Justin Rydell
If you are stranded on the roads on the west side of Simcoe County by the snow squalls, this is where you can go.
Stayner - Stayner Community Centre at 269 Regina Street.
Wasaga Beach – Wasaga Beach Recreation Hall beside the arena at 425 River Road West.
Elmvale -- Elmvale Community Centre at 14 George Street.
According to the OPP, the facilities will be open overnight from Friday evening to Saturday morning. Facilities include washrooms, food and rest areas.
-
Timmins restaurant robbed 19 times in eight yearsThe owner of Radical Gardens, a restaurant in Timmins said she's experienced nineteen robberies over the last eight years; with the most recent one taking place in the early morning hours Friday.
-
Charges laid in death of child on George Gordon First Nation: RCMPA child has been charged in the shooting death of another child on George Gordon First Nation, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Preliminary study finds poor oral health may affect the brain later in lifeAn early study has shown keeping your gums and teeth healthy may have added benefits for your brain health.
-
London police seize multiple weapons, drugs during arrestLondon police seized nine handguns, cash and drugs during the arrest of a wanted man Thursday afternoon.
-
Two North Atlantic right whales disentangled in recent weeksThe first North Atlantic right whale to be entangled in connection to Canada’s lobster fishery in over five years has been successfully rescued by marine mammal rescue responders in the United States.
-
Canada tracked suspected Chinese spy balloon over Canadian airspace since last weekend: sourcesThe suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was found floating over sensitive military sites in the western United States had been tracked by Canada's government since last weekend as it passed through Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
-
-
Russia's Medvedev says more U.S. weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine ... will burn'Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has said the supply of more advanced U.S. weaponry to Ukraine will only trigger more retaliatory strikes from Russia, up to the extent of Russia's nuclear doctrine.
-
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the skyThe massive white orb drifting across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and is blowing up on social media. A look at what's known about the balloon crossing the U.S. and what isn't.