iHeartRadio

Where to go if you’re stranded on the road by the squalls


Drivers stranded along Highway 26 in Clearview Township, Friday February 3rd, 2023 (Christian D'Avino / CTV News)

If you are stranded on the roads on the west side of Simcoe County by the snow squalls, this is where you can go.

Stayner -  Stayner Community Centre at 269 Regina Street.

Wasaga Beach – Wasaga Beach Recreation Hall beside the arena at 425 River Road West.

Elmvale -- Elmvale Community Centre at 14 George Street.

According to the OPP, the facilities will be open overnight from Friday evening to Saturday morning. Facilities include washrooms, food and rest areas.

12