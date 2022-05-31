Where to look for help when feeling the financial pinch

From higher gas prices to paying more for food due to inflation, Manitobans are feeling the pinch financially.

But where can people turn for help?

Tanya Reynolds is a licensed insolvency trustee with MNP Limited and said about 35 per cent of Manitobans don't know how to get out of debt.

"Fifty-six per cent are having difficulty also knowing where to turn and who to trust when trying to deal with their financial struggles," said Reynolds.

