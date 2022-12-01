Regina soccer fans support Canada for final World Cup match

A group of die-hard fans showed up at The Lobby Kitchen and Bar to cheer on Team Canada in their final match at the 2022 World Cup.

The Lobby opened its doors early to fans wanting to watch the 9 a.m. match on Thursday

“Myself and my business partner were die hard soccer fans so we watch the games anyways,” said owner Kashmir Bahia.

“We know lots of people that wanted to watch the games so we wanted to create a community for Regina and all the soccer fans to come watch games.”

The Lobby has been playing the World Cup matches on its big screens since the tournament started with the biggest turnouts for Team Canada matches.

However, Thursday’s crowd is a little smaller due to the timing of the match.

A small group of die-hard fans are cheering on Team Canada as they take on Morocco in their final match at the #FIFAWorldCup. pic.twitter.com/zYXFk0TSfD

“Aside from today, the atmosphere has been electric,” he said.

David Roman is a member of The Voyageurs, the official supporters group for Canada’s national soccer team.

Unlike many of his fellow members, Roman couldn’t make it to Qatar for the World Cup. Instead, he’s been cheering from afar at the Lobby.

He was four years old the last time Canada competed in the World Cup, which means this is his first time he’s taking in the excitement

“It’s been great to see the match. It’s been a bit of a disappointment honestly, but we know we have 2026 to look forward to,” Roman said.

Canada has never won a FIFA World Cup Match in the two tournaments that it’s qualified for. If that does not happen this time around, they will get another chance when Canada, United States and Mexico host the World Cup in 2026.

“I don’t think we’re going to get that first win or that first point this go around. But I think there are a lot of positives to build upon in 2026,” Bahia said.