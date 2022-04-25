Where to watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers playoff series

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to keep their playoff dreams alive in their series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here’s where you can catch the game:

JURASSIC PARK AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

Scotiabank’s “Jurassic Park” tailgate area is back. Fans will need a free mobile pass to enter the outdoor space at Maple Leaf Square. Each guest can grab as many as four passes, made available 24 to 48 hours before each confirmed game.

REAL SPORTS

Real Sports has become the go-to place to catch a playoff game in Toronto in recent years. There’s no shortage of TV screens or food and beverage options at this downtown sports staple.

THE DOCK ELLIS

For a more understated vibe, head to The Dock Ellis -- a classic Toronto sports bar in the city’s west end. TV screens line the walls of this Little Portugal haunt and guests can play a quick game of pool or foosball between quarters.

THE LOOSE MOOSE

A short walk from Scotiabank Arena, you can also catch NBA playoff action at the Loose Moose. With a wide selection of draught beer and massive meal portions, there’s something for every Raps fan at this Front Street establishment.

ROUND THE HORN

Located on Roncesvalles Avenue in the city’s west end, this no-frills sports bar has as many TV screens as it does craft beer selections from Ontario. The space is on the smaller side, so be sure to get there before tip off to grab a seat.

BRAZEN HEAD

Typically filled with Toronto FC fans on game day, this Liberty Village stomping ground boasts an “elevated approach” to traditional Irish pub fare and may be the only place in Toronto where you can chow down on an oxtail Irish stew while watching a Raptors playoff game.

HEMINGWAY’S

A Yorkville mainstay, this New Zealand-style pub features a heated rooftop patio and some of the best atmosphere in the city.

THE BALLROOM

This downtown Toronto hangout will be showing each game of the best-of-seven tournament.

What’s different about this spot is that it features a full-scale bowling alley that guests can book before or after the game.

MCSORELY'S SALOON & GRILL

Raptors fans in midtown Toronto don’t have to travel far to watch the game.

McSorely's Saloon & Grill, located on Bayview Avenue, just south of Eglinton, is boasting full sound and 15 TVs for each game.

THE QUEEN’S HEAD PUB

If you’re in the east end and searching for a place to watch the game, look no further than The Queen’s Head Pub.

As the name suggests, British pub fare is the specialty at this Leslieville staple and the Raps game will be on almost every TV that isn’t playing a Leafs pr Jays’ games.