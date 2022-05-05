Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements

All four of Ontario's party leaders will be starting day two of the election campaign with a big platform announcement.

The Liberals and NDP will spend the rest of the day either speaking with the media or making short stops to tout previously announced promised while the Green Party will be participating in a debate and a townhall.

The main announcements will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

This is where the leaders will be on May 5:

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

• 9 a.m. platform announcement in Vaughan

• 10:30 a.m. campaign stop to tout buck-a-ride in Toronto

• 5:30 p.m. meet and greet with supporters in Mississauga

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

• 9:30 a.m. healthcare announcement in Scarborough

• 12 p.m. photo op in Scarborough with Diversity Midwives

• 1:30 p.m. roundtable with Chinese media

• 3 p.m. roundtable with Tamil media

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

• 10 a.m. housing announcement in Waterloo

• 12:45 p.m. debate at a Catholic high school in Guelph

• 3:45 p.m. townhall in Guelph

PC Leader Doug Ford

• 9:30 a.m. announcement in Pickering