Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements

The first Sunday and day five of the Ontario election campaign is expected to be a quiet one.

Some of the major party leaders will visit various parts of the province on Mother's Day, but announcements will be scarce.

The main announcements will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

This is where the leaders will be on May 8:

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

10 a.m. hosts Mother's Day brunch in Cambridge, Ont.

PC Leader Doug Ford

9:30 a.m. makes an announcement in Timmins, Ont.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

11:30 a.m. visit to Guelph Sikh Society Gurdwara

Afternoon speaking with local constituents and debate prep

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca