Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Staff
CTVNewsToronto.ca
Voters can expect announcements on housing and affordability on day six of the Ontario election campaign trail.
The main announcements will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.
This is where the leaders will be on May 9:
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
- 9:30 a.m. launches platform in Sudbury to make life better and more affordable in northern Ontario
Green Party Leader Michael Schreiner
- 9 a.m. announces affordability plan in Toronto for first-time home buyers
- 10:30 a.m. canvassing in Toronto’s University-Rosedale area
- 4:30 p.m. meeting with supporters and volunteers in Bracebridge
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
- 10:15 a.m. announces fully costed platform in Toronto
- 6:30 p.m. holds meet and greet in Nipissing
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
- No events scheduled for today
