Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements
Staff
CTVNewsToronto.ca
All four of Ontario's main party leaders are in North Bay on Tuesday for a debate dedicated to issues that impact residents in northern Ontario.
The main announcements will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.
This is where the leaders will be on May 10:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
- 1 p.m. set to take part in northern debate
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
- 9 a.m. makes campaign stop in North Bay
- 1 p.m. set to take part in northern debate
- 6:45 p.m. stops in Barrie to campaign
Green Party Leader Michael Schreiner
- 9:30 a.m. launches northern platform in North Bay
- 1 p.m. set to take part in northern debate
- 5:30 p.m. participates in a "sign wave” in Sturgeon Falls
- 7:30 p.m. meet and greet with Sudbury residents
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
- 10 a.m. announces party plan for northern Ontario
- 1 p.m. set to take part in northern debate
