Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements

All four of Ontario's main party leaders are in North Bay on Tuesday for a debate dedicated to issues that impact residents in northern Ontario.

The main announcements will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

This is where the leaders will be on May 10:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

1 p.m. set to take part in northern debate

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

9 a.m. makes campaign stop in North Bay

1 p.m. set to take part in northern debate

6:45 p.m. stops in Barrie to campaign

Green Party Leader Michael Schreiner

9:30 a.m. launches northern platform in North Bay

1 p.m. set to take part in northern debate

5:30 p.m. participates in a "sign wave” in Sturgeon Falls

7:30 p.m. meet and greet with Sudbury residents

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca