Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements

Putting money back in drivers’ pockets, health care and affordability are all on the agendas of the main Ontario party leaders on Wednesday as they set out on the campaign trail.

For a second day this week, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has no public events scheduled.

The main announcements will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

This is where the leaders will be on May 11:

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

9 a.m. makes a health care announcement in Toronto

12 p.m. attends a McHappy Day event in Vaughan

6 p.m. goes to meet and greet with supporters in Ajax

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

9:30 a.m. announces plan to put money back in drivers’ pockets in Brampton

12:30 p.m. visits local candidates at cafe in Waterdown

2 p.m. goes to farm with local candidates in Thamesford

Green Party Leader Michael Schreiner

9:30 a.m. announces major announcement on climate, jobs and affordability in Lively

1 p.m. attends sign wave with candidates in Barrie

4:30 p.m. goes to a meet and greet with Young Greens in Guelph

5:30 p.m. visits Shelldale Child & Youth In Care for an event in Guelph

7 p.m. participates in all-candidates debate in Guelph