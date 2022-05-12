Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements

Ontario’s four main party leaders are spread across the province on Thursday after spending the day prior in northern Ontario.

This is where the leaders will be on May 12:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

9:30 a.m. makes an announcement in Kitchener

Green Party Leader Michael Schreiner

10 a.m. unveils platform in Toronto

12 p.m. meets with Toronto Star editorial board

7 p.m. participates in Guelph Coalition for Social Justice debate

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

9 a.m. makes an announcement in Toronto

11 a.m. visits Unionville’s GO station to talk about buck-a-ride pledge

12:30 p.m. meets local business owners in Markham

6 p.m. meet and greet with supporters in St. Catharines

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath