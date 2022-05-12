iHeartRadio

Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements

Ontario’s four main party leaders are spread across the province on Thursday after spending the day prior in northern Ontario.

The main announcements will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

This is where the leaders will be on May 12:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

  • 9:30 a.m. makes an announcement in Kitchener

Green Party Leader Michael Schreiner

  • 10 a.m. unveils platform in Toronto
  • 12 p.m. meets with Toronto Star editorial board
  • 7 p.m. participates in Guelph Coalition for Social Justice debate

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

  • 9 a.m. makes an announcement in Toronto
  • 11 a.m. visits Unionville’s GO station to talk about buck-a-ride pledge
  • 12:30 p.m. meets local business owners in Markham
  • 6 p.m. meet and greet with supporters in St. Catharines

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

  • 9:15 a.m. announces details of mental health plan in Paris
  • 12:30 p.m. tributes International Nurses Day in West Lorne
  • 3:30 p.m. visits campaign office in Essex 
