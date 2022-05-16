Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements

All four of Ontario’s major political party leaders will square off in an election debate in Toronto Monday night.

But that’s not stopping three of those candidates from campaigning in the surrounding areas ahead of the 90-minute televised event.

Here’s where the leaders will be on May 16:

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

9:00 a.m. – Del Duca makes an announcement on the cost of living at the Artscape Daniels Launchpad in Toronto

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

9:00 a.m. - Horwath visits the NDP campaign headquarters in Toronto

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

9:00 a.m. - Schreiner participates in a local housing panel and debate at the Italian Canadian Club of Guelph

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford