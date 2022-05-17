Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Phil Tsekouras
All four leaders of Ontario’s major political parties squared off in the first and only televised debate Monday night.
Now, they're back on the campaign trail, making stops across the province to secure votes ahead of the June 2 election.
Get more of the latest news at CTV’s Ontario’s election hub
Here’s where the leaders will be on May 17:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
- 10:00 a.m. – Ford makes an announcement in Toronto
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
- 9:00 a.m. – Horwath makes an announcement about fixing schools in Toronto
- 1:45 p.m. – The NDP leader travels to Peterborough to make an announcement about mental health supports in schools
- 5:30 p.m. – Horwath makes a campaign stop in Kingston
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
- 8:15 a.m. – Del Duca holds a post-debate rally in Toronto
- 11:30 a.m. – The Liberal leader makes an announcement in Toronto on improving work-life balance for Ontario workers
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
- 9:00 a.m. – Schreiner makes an announcement in Toronto on youth and climate
- 4:30 p.m. – Schreiner travels to Huntsville to make an announcement on housing
