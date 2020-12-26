Christmas has come and gone, which means many people's real trees are dropping needles and starting to die.
The City of Winnipeg says not to throw your tree out but bring it to one of their ten tree recycling depots, instead.
Winnipeggers are asked to bring their unbagged trees, free of any decorations, to depots from December 27 to January 31.
Here is a list of the depots and their hours according to the city's website:
Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot
- Weekdays: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Closed: January 1
- 1777 Brady Road
Charleswood Centre
- 24-hour access
- 3900 Grant Ave (Northwest corner of the Safeway parking lot
- along Haney Street, access off Haney Street)
Kilcona Park
- 7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Lagimodiere Boulevard and McIvor Avenue (In the off-leash dog park parking lot)
Kildonan Park
- 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- 2015 Main Street (Rainbow Stage parking lot)
King's Park
- 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- 198 King's Drive (South parking lot)
Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot
- Weekdays (except Wednesdays): 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.,
- Closed: January 1, every Wednesday
- 1120 Pacific Avenue
Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot
- Weekdays (except Wednesdays): 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.,
- Closed: January 1, every Wednesday
- 429 Panet Road
St. James Civic Centre
- 24-hour access
- 2055 Ness Avenue (Northwest corner parking lot)
St. Vital Park
- 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- 190 River Road (South parking lot)
Winnipeg Soccer Complex
- 24-hour access
- 900 Waverley Street at Victor Lewis Drive
The depot at Vimy Arena is permanently closed.
Last year, the city collected 11,095 trees for recycling.