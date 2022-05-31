Where would you put Saskatoon's new downtown arena? We asked 2 experts for their picks.

Haizhen Mou says the City of Saskatoon should consider what attracts people to an area when picking a site for a new downtown arena and convention centre.

Mou, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, considers the river to be the city's largest attraction — so she thinks the Farmers’ Market Building and adjacent area in Riversdale is the perfect spot.

"There is the beauty of the river, right, which adds additional value to the venue and attracts people. It's also very close to restaurants, hotels, the condos which are already built there. So if we can plan the traffic, transportation around that area, I think it has potential," she said.

She looks to the nearby River Landing development for inspiration.

"I understand there are many factors we have to consider. For example, transportation, commuting, the traffic noise. But look at the map of the City of Saskatoon — we have Highway 11. And I think there is potential.

"River Landing is quite a success. The Remai art gallery area after the redesigning, it just revived that area. I think we could do something similar."

The Farmers’ Market Building in Saskatoon is pictured May 31, 2022. (Dale Cooper/CTV Saskatoon)

She said the project is important for the economy but cautions that it's important to protect the city's natural resources like the river.

"We don't want to pollute the river or affect the riverbank in any way, because that's the biggest asset that we have."

Alan Wallace, meanwhile, has his sights set on the five-acre parking lot on 22nd Street across from TCU Place. He says it has features fitting for an arena and entertainment district:

The parking lot could accommodate an area the size of the Bell Centre in Winnipeg

It could be expanded by closing the little-used stretch of 23rd Street on the north side. The street could also be made into a pedestrian avenue

It's flanked both by two hotels and the city's upcoming bus rapid transit system

It could be physically linked to a new or expanded convention centre

With the YMCA looking at moving to the Holmwood area, TCU Place could be expanded

Wallace, the senior planning consultant and planning director for Wallace Insights and the former director of planning and development at the City of Saskatoon, says three other sites also merit consideration: the former City Yards in the north downtown, the Toys 'R Us across from Midtown Plaza and Riversdale side of River Landing.

The downtown parking lot on 22nd Street across from Midtown Plaza is pictured May 31, 2022. (Dale Cooper/CTV Saskatoon)

No matter where it goes, the big challenge is paying for it, he said. The estimated cost for the arena and convention centre is $375 million.

"You know, we've done big things in the past. River Landing was $90 million of waterfront development, we removed a power plant, you know, from the river valley.

"So you can do big projects, it's going to be the funding that is the key and emerging from the pandemic, everybody knows that government budgets are tight and things like that. So all three levels of government are probably going to have to be tapped to make this work and then getting creative with some financing options."

He noted the city's rapid transit system is to be implemented in 2025-26 and an entertainment district could be integrated with that project.

Last week, Saskatoon City Council approved the criteria to be used in selecting the site. The options and engagement plan are to be reported publicly to City Council as soon as possible, according to an administration report.

Public engagement on the site options is expected to start in July, after which administration will provide a report to City Council for a decision.