Where you can get COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 in Regina
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
With Health Canada’s recent approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children under five and a shipment of vaccines to the province, many families are wondering what options they have.
While appointments are on a first come, first serve basis and are booking up quickly, there are still pop up walk-in clinics that will be available in Regina.
Here are the places in Regina that will administer vaccines for those under five:
- Inside the Victoria Square mall at 2223 Victoria Ave. East near the Jysk entrance on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The Gathering Place at 4001 3rd Ave. on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Mâmawêyatitân Centre at 3355 6th Ave. on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Northgate Mall at 489 Albert St. on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- The Glen Elm Library at 1601 Dewdney Ave. on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The Southland Mall at 2965 Gordon Rd. on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
As of now, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available for children under five.
For more information, click here.
-
Vaughan teenager, 17, charged in fatal stabbing outside Toronto loungeA 17-year-old Vaughan boy is facing charges in connection with the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man outside a Toronto lounge earlier this month.
-
Will Dwyer's son launches annual Terry Fox fundraiserRobert Dwyer was at Barrie's Meridian Place Saturday accepting donations for the Terry Fox run, just like his dad did for the past 41 years.
-
Windsor man yet to be reunited with dog, despite appeals court rulingA Windsor man who has been deemed the owner of a Newfoundland dog after a second court appeal, following a years-long custody dispute, says he has yet to be reunited with the pooch
-
The sun was shining on London’s Pride Festival, SaturdayLondon's Pride Festival is hitting the stage this weekend in Victoria Park with drag queen Priyanka headlining
-
Steady pace at Halifax's Ukrainian Store grows need for donationsThe Ukrainian Store in Halifax saw one of its busiest days on Saturday since its June opening.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incidentA 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
BC Ferries cancels more weekend sailingsBC Ferries cancelled several more sailings on Saturday due to limited crew availability.
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing GaudreauCalgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had "nothing to do" with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian OpenThe triathlon world has its eyes fixed on Edmonton this weekend, as top athletes race through the city in the first-ever Professional Triathletes Organization Canadian Open.