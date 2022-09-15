Which Manitoba colleges and universities are closing for the day of mourning

With the Manitoba government recognizing Monday, Sept. 19 as a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, a number of colleges and universities around the province have decided to close for the day.

On Tuesday, the province announced it’s acknowledging the day of mourning to give people the chance to honour and pay their respects to the Queen; however, the day will not be a provincial statutory holiday.

Though many services and businesses have opted to stay open, a number of the province’s universities and colleges will be closed for the day.

UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA

The University of Manitoba said it will be closed on Sept. 19, noting that all Canada and Manitoba flags on the Fort Garry campus are flying at half-mast until the day of mourning.

Classes will be cancelled on Monday and may be rescheduled on a case-by-case basis. For U of M staff members, the day will be a one-time statutory holiday.

All U of M buildings and services will be closed and will reopen on Sept. 20.

The university noted that this closure will only be for 2022 and won’t become an annual holiday.

UNIVERSITY OF WINNIPEG

The University of Winnipeg campus will be closed on Monday to recognize the day of mourning.

The university will not be holding any classes, and offices and most services will be closed. Buildings will be closed with controlled access only, which includes cards and key fobs.

Essential services, such as security, will remain open for the day. Food services will be open at the same level as on statutory holidays, with the restaurant Elements open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BRANDON UNIVERSITY

Brandon University will be closed on Sept. 19 for the day of mourning.

The university noted that its flags, which have been flown at half-mast since the Queen’s death, will remain lowered through her funeral.

No classes will be held at Brandon University on Monday and offices will be closed. Buildings will be locked and will only be accessible with student or employee access cards.

Food services will continue for those in residence and the Healthy Living Centre will be open regular business hours.

RED RIVER COLLEGE POLYTECHNIC

Red River College Polytechnic said it is observing Monday as a day of mourning and all the campuses will be closed. All in-person and remote classes are cancelled.

Flags will remain at half-mast until sunset on the day of the funeral.

All tests and exams scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled.

USB

The Université de Saint-Boniface will be closed on Monday.

Classes, labs and internships will be cancelled and may be rescheduled on a case-by-case basis.

The university’s buildings will be closed and will only be accessible through an access card.

Flags on campus will remain at half-mast until Sept. 19.

The university added that this holiday will only take place in 2022.

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF THE NORTH

University College of the North informed CTV News Winnipeg that it will be closed on Monday to mark the day of mourning.