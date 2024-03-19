iHeartRadio

Which pools may be saved to stay open in Winnipeg


Windsor Park Pool is one of the three pools proposed to close in the city's newest budget. (Source: Jeff Keele/CTV News Winnipeg. Feb. 8, 2024)

Two of the three Winnipeg pools set to close may be staying open temporarily.

The Executive Policy Committee passed eight pages worth of changes to the preliminary four-year budget.

If council approves the new directives, the Windsor Park Pool will stay open this year and next year, while upgrades will be done at the Boni-Vital Pool.

In the meantime, consultations will be done to assess the long-term “aquatic needs” in St. Boniface.

The other area facility on the chopping block Happyland Pool, is still set to close.

There is also a motion to keep the indoor Eldon Ross Pool open, but for this summer only.

The city hopes to sell the pool, with a requirement the new owner allows public access to the facility. A request for proposals will be issued.

To pay for a lot of the changes, the city would cancel the Winnipeg Parking Authority’s planned move from Portage Avenue to the city hall campus at a savings of at least $2 million.

