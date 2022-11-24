Which provinces binge-watch shows the most? Study looks at who's watching, and what's on TV

A newly released survey conducted on Canadians’ streaming habits reveals that Nova Scotia and Prince Edward residents do most binge-watching in Canada.

According to a survey of 1,000 Canadian residents conducted by Time2Play, an online gambling review website and entertainment blog, three in four admitted to binge-watching TV shows.

The aim of the survey was to find out which provinces stream shows fastest, what Canadians are binge-watching, and which Netflix shows they got through the fastest in 2022.

The very first question presented was, “How many days does it take for you to binge-watch a typical 45-minute, 10-episode season on Netflix?”

Based on the survey, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward are the two provinces where residents finished the season the fastest. Respondents said, it took them an average of 4.3 days to start and finish a standard Netflix season.

British Columbians were the next fastest binge-watchers in the country, with an average of 5 days.

According to data collected by Time2play, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador were tied for third place with an average of 6 days.

Quebec residents, with an average of 6.2 days to finish a Netflix season, came at Number 4. Following Quebec, Ontario was in fifth place when it came to steaming Netflix the fastest. It took Ontarians 6.3 days to start and finish a Netflix season.

Alberta residents, with an average of 6.4 days, came at Number 6.

Saskatchewanians were the slowest Netflix streamers across the country. It took them over a week (7.7 days) to finish a season, respondents said.

Due to insufficient amount of data, Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories were excluded from survey, Time2Play said in a news release.

When it comes to which Netflix show was binge-watched the fastest in 2022, data shows that Season 4 of “Stranger Things” scored the first place, followed by Season 2 of “The Witcher”. Season 2 of “Bridgerton” was the third fastest-streamed show on Netflix in Canada, Season 1 of “Dahmer” was the fourth and Season 2 of “Ozark” was fifth, per the survey.

Season 3 of “Love is Blind” ranked sixth, Season 3 of “Umbrella Academy” came in seventh and the third season of “Selling Sunset” was the eighth fastest-streamed show in 2022.

Completing the top 10 fastest, were “Never Have I Ever (Season 3)” and “Inventing Anna (Season 1).”

According to the survey, the majority of Canadians are typically binge-watching between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m., and watching two episodes before going to bed.

An average of 2.8 episodes was the response to the survey’s question about how many episodes people can watch in a row without pausing.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.