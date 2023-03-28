Which road is the worst in Ottawa? Voting is underway

Ottawa drivers have a chance to vent about the city's worst roads.

The CAA launched its annual Worst Roads campaign on Tuesday, the 20th year of the campaign putting a spotlight on the state of the roads in Ontario.

Drivers have a chance to nominate and vote on the worst roads in Ottawa and across Ontario, based on factors including congestion, potholes and poor signage.

"Our research tells us that 85 per cent of Ontarians are concerned about the state of our roads," Teresa Di Felice, CAA SCO assistant vice president of government and community relations, said in a statement.

"Due to inflation, consumers are being more mindful of their purchases, and people are opting to hold on to their cars for longer instead of buying a new one. Funding for roadway improvements and proper infrastructure needs to be consistent to ensure that quality and safety are maintained."

CAA says its research indicates that 59 per cent of its members believe Ontario's roads have worsened.

Last year, two Ottawa roads were among the 10 worst in Ontario. Carling Avenue was voted the fifth-worst road in the province, while Bronson Avenue finished eighth.

Carling Avenue has appeared on the list of Ontario's Worst Roads many times, finishing second in 2021.

You can vote on Ontario's worst roads at www.caaworstroads.com

Potholes

City of Ottawa crews have filled nearly 49,000 potholes on Ottawa roads so far this season.

The city says crews took advantage of "favourable weather" last week and continued their work on temporary repairs.

Last week, 120 crews filled 13,000 potholes.

Last year, crews filled 36,820 potholes between Jan. 1 and March 24.