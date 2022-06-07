Which truck reigns supreme in Saskatchewan?

With 345,120 pickup trucks currently registered in Saskatchewan, it’s safe to say that they are a popular choice among drivers. But how do the makes and the models stack up against each other? SGI has the numbers to answer that question.

Saskatchewan’s pickup truck population currently accounts for 35.66 per cent of the total vehicle count in the province.

This large market share is nothing new, as the percentage has barely changed since the start of the 2000’s.

In 2001, there were 264,520 trucks registered in Saskatchewan, out of a total vehicle count of 747,959. That works out to 35.36 per cent.

WHAT IS THE MOST POPULAR TRUCK IN SASKATCHEWAN?

The Ford F150 Supercrew 4WD takes the top spot with 40,711 trucks of that specific model and option being registered in the province.

When all of the different versions of the Ford F150 in the province are combined, the total rises to 62,345.

Ford leads the top ten models registered in the province by over 20,000 vehicles, with the (Dodge) Ram 1500 and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 placing second and third respectively.

All of the top ten models are courtesy of the “Big Three” North American automakers.

TOP TEN TRUCK MODELS IN SASKATCHEWAN (SGI REGISTRATION STATISTICS)

Ford F150 – 62,345

Ram 1500 – 39,998

Chevy Silverado – 35,149

GMC Sierra 1500 – 31,304

Chevy Silverado 2500 – 21,904

Ford F350 – 16,468

Ram 2500 – 11,246

Ford F250 – 10,270

Ram 3500 – 9,759

After the top ten, the list gets much more varied with foreign manufacturers and different weight classes (such as quarter tons) coming into play.

OTHER POPULAR TRUCK MODELS (SGI REGISTRATION STATISTICS)

Ford Ranger – 5,852

Toyota Tundra - 4,541

GMC Sierra 3500 – 3,338

Chevy Colorado – 3,331

Toyota Tacoma - 3,062

Chevy Avalanche 1500 - 2,368

Honda Ridgeline – 2,281

GMC Canyon – 2,082

Nissan Titan – 1,556

And among the mass produced and contemporary trucks, there are still rare and antique models on Saskatchewan roads today.

RARE TRUCK MODELS (SGI REGISTRATION STATISTICS)

Chevy El Camino – 141

GMC Caballero – 26

Isuzu Hombre – 17

Studebaker light truck – 9