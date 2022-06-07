Which truck reigns supreme in Saskatchewan?
With 345,120 pickup trucks currently registered in Saskatchewan, it’s safe to say that they are a popular choice among drivers. But how do the makes and the models stack up against each other? SGI has the numbers to answer that question.
Saskatchewan’s pickup truck population currently accounts for 35.66 per cent of the total vehicle count in the province.
This large market share is nothing new, as the percentage has barely changed since the start of the 2000’s.
In 2001, there were 264,520 trucks registered in Saskatchewan, out of a total vehicle count of 747,959. That works out to 35.36 per cent.
WHAT IS THE MOST POPULAR TRUCK IN SASKATCHEWAN?
The Ford F150 Supercrew 4WD takes the top spot with 40,711 trucks of that specific model and option being registered in the province.
When all of the different versions of the Ford F150 in the province are combined, the total rises to 62,345.
Ford leads the top ten models registered in the province by over 20,000 vehicles, with the (Dodge) Ram 1500 and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 placing second and third respectively.
All of the top ten models are courtesy of the “Big Three” North American automakers.
TOP TEN TRUCK MODELS IN SASKATCHEWAN (SGI REGISTRATION STATISTICS)
Ford F150 – 62,345
Ram 1500 – 39,998
Chevy Silverado – 35,149
GMC Sierra 1500 – 31,304
Chevy Silverado 2500 – 21,904
Ford F350 – 16,468
Ram 2500 – 11,246
Ford F250 – 10,270
Ram 3500 – 9,759
After the top ten, the list gets much more varied with foreign manufacturers and different weight classes (such as quarter tons) coming into play.
OTHER POPULAR TRUCK MODELS (SGI REGISTRATION STATISTICS)
Ford Ranger – 5,852
Toyota Tundra - 4,541
GMC Sierra 3500 – 3,338
Chevy Colorado – 3,331
Toyota Tacoma - 3,062
Chevy Avalanche 1500 - 2,368
Honda Ridgeline – 2,281
GMC Canyon – 2,082
Nissan Titan – 1,556
And among the mass produced and contemporary trucks, there are still rare and antique models on Saskatchewan roads today.
RARE TRUCK MODELS (SGI REGISTRATION STATISTICS)
Chevy El Camino – 141
GMC Caballero – 26
Isuzu Hombre – 17
Studebaker light truck – 9