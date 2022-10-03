While levels remain high, Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater tests show decline
Although levels remain high, the team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater supply has measured a drop in signs of COVID-19.
The University of Saskatchewan researchers detected a 36 per cent drop in the evidence of COVID-19 over its most recent sampling period, which ended on Sept. 28.
The decline comes after several consecutive weeks of increases. The team still classifies the viral load as "large."
The levels detected by the researchers in the latest round of testing were the ninth-highest of the pandemic, according to the team's latest update.
Roughly 50 per cent of the viral material detected was attributed to the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, with nearly 13 per cent stemming from the BA.2.12.1 strain.
The other 50 per cent was linked to the Omicron BA.5 subvariant.
Prince Albert and North Battleford also saw declines, roughly 14 per cent and one per cent respectively.
The viral load in both cities is also considered "large" by the researchers.
