While Sask. taxes EV owners, some Canadian provinces are offering cash

After announcing a new annual tax of $150 for owners of electric vehicles, Saskatchewan said it has no plans to incentivize the purchase of energy-efficient vehicles in the province.

The tax was announced in the latest provincial budget and will go into effect Oct. 1.

The government says it’s an effort to recoup fuel tax money from residents who drive fully electric vehicles.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said 403 vehicles in the province are registered as electric vehicles.

The government said it anticipates collecting about $60,000 annually through the tax.

“This is the start to recognize that we need to have fairness across the system as everybody contributing to road maintenance and repair,” Warren Kaeding, Minister of Environment, said.

Kaeding said the Government of Saskatchewan is not working to incentivize residents to purchase electric vehicles.

Here’s a look at some of the incentive programs for electric vehicles for individuals and businesses, in other Canadian provinces:

B.C.

In B.C., businesses considering switching their fleet vehicles to eligible electric ones may see a significant rebate.

On Jan. 13, the Government of B.C. said those purchasing eligible vehicles will be able to get as much as one-third of the cost back per vehicle, to a maximum of $100,000. Previously, the maximum was $50,000.

Eligible vehicles include battery electric or hydrogen-fuelled passenger buses and transport trucks, the ministry says, but also includes specialty use vehicles like motorcycles and cargo e-bikes.

The money comes from provincial rebates through CleanBC's specialty-use vehicle incentive, and its commercial vehicle pilot programs.

Business involved in tourism can get up to 66 per cent pack, up to $100,000, for eligible vehicles in an effort to help out the sector most impacted by COVID-19.

Homeowners can get a rebate of up to 50 per cent of the cost of buying and installing an EV charging station in their home, up to a maximum of $700. The previous rebate for homeowners was capped at $350.

ALBERTA

Alberta cities are eligible for funding for transitioning fleet vehicles to electric options, such as battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

The Government of Alberta does not offer any incentives for individuals or businesses purchasing EVs. However, some rebates for charging stations are offered through the City of Calgary and Edmonton.

MANITOBA

The Government of Manitoba does not offer any incentives for individuals or businesses looking to purchase electric vehicles or install charging stations.

However, Manitoba Hydro encourages the use of electric vehicles on its website.

“Electricity is produced within the province, resulting in a decreased outflow of dollars from Manitoba’s economy to pay for imported fossil fuels,” Manitoba Hydro’s website says.

ONTARIO

The Government of Ontario does not offer any incentives for individuals or businesses looking to purchase electric vehicles or install charging stations.

A non-profit called Plug ‘N Drive offers two incentives in the province. The Used EV Incentive Program offers $1,000 toward the purchase of a used fully electric car and $500 toward the purchase of a used plug-in hybrid. The Scrappage Incentive Program offers $1,000 toward the purchase of a used fully electric or plug-in hybrid electric car when you transition from a gas-powered car.

QUEBEC

The Government of Quebec offers a rebate on the purchase or lease to individuals, businesses, organizations and municipalities, up to $8,000.

The Roulez Vert, or Transport Green program offers up to $100,000 in rebates for large-scale projects or fleet vehicle transitions. This program also offers a variety of other supports including financial assistance for the use of energy-efficient equipment, such as electric charging stations, and funding for trainers.

NOVA SCOTIA

The Government of Nova Scotia’s Electric Vehicle Rebate Program is brand new; applications opened for the new program on March 21.

The program offers varying rebates through the Clean Foundation on used electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and e-bikes.

The rebates will provide $3,000 per new vehicle, $2,000 for used vehicles and $500 for e-bikes and can be coupled with the $5,000 federal rebate available for new electric vehicles.

NEW BRUNSWICK

The Government of New Brunswick does not offer any incentives for individuals or businesses purchasing EVs.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

The Government of PEI offers cost savings of $100 annually and there is no registration fee for electric vehicles and registration for hybrids is half-priced.

PEI offers a rebate of $5,000 for the purchase of a new or used EV and $2,500 for those who buy a plug-in hybrid. Residents who purchase a BEV or a PHEV will receive a free Level 2 charger.

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

Newfoundland and Labrador do not currently offer an incentive for purchases of electric or hybrid vehicles, but recently announced a network of charging stations across the province.

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

The Government of Canada offers point-of-sale incentives of $2,500 to $5,000 for consumers who buy or lease an EV.

Not all electric vehicles are eligible. Transport Canada lists the eligible vehicles on its website.