While supplies last: filling up your backup, without emptying your wallet

Less than a month until the new school year and shopping carts are filling up fast with supplies.

Parents me buying some of those items for the first time or first time in a long time.

Then there’s your traditional school supplies.

“Pencil cases, lunch bags, book bags, erasers, scissors, rulers, calculators,” says Dylan Palsit, retail manager at Monarch Basics.

Then there’s your not so traditional supplies.

“We sell masks hand sanitizer wipes gloves, any ppe stuff you can think of.”

Or for students who are opting out of in person learning, parents are trying to create a classroom experience from home.

“Printers, webcams are a big one for that virtual learning as well as headphones,” says Palsit.

It’s all leading to a rush to get backpacks full before the first bell.

“There is definitely inventory constraints. I think every industry is feeling them right now,” Palsit tells CTV Windsor.

Getting everything on this list checked off could be a challenge, according to consumer analyst, Julie Ramhold.

“There’s a labour shortage as well. So even if the stores do have the stock to put on the shelves they may not actually have the physical man power to actually do so.”

Ramhold says parents are trying to shop as if it’s a normal year, but costs could add up if your child is remote learning.

“You’re having to worry about getting a desk and a chair and other things to kind of replicate that traditional classroom feel for your kid.”

Ramhold has advice for shoppers.

While there are back to school deals, waiting for the right one may not be worth it.

“If you wait there’s a good chance you may be waiting a lot longer so if you need it, just go ahead and get it.”