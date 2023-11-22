Whistler Blackcomb opening Thursday for skiing, snowboarding
Skiiers and snowboarders will be able to hit the slopes at Whistler Blackcomb starting Thursday.
The lifts will start operating at 8:30 a.m. to kick off the winter season.
"The resort is thrilled to welcome guests from the Sea to Sky Corridor, the Lower Mainland, across Canada and around the world for another season of unparalleled mountain adventure," a news release announcing the opening date says.
"Whistler Blackcomb will continue to make snow at every opportunity in the early season and take advantage of ongoing snowfall to expand terrain offerings."
The last day to buy passes is Dec. 3 and the resort says lift tickets will be limited through the winter.
On the North Shore, Grouse and Cypress mountains have not yet confirmed their opening days for the 2023/2024 season.
In the Interior, Big White was set to open the same day as Whistler Blackcomb but the date has been pushed back due to a lack of snow.
"Mother Nature is truly in charge at this time of year. Despite our optimism for an Opening Day on Nov. 23, the snow hasn't piled up enough for safe fun on the slopes," a post on the resort's Facebook page says, adding the tentative new opening date has been set for Nov. 30.
