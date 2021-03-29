Whistler Blackcomb temporarily closed amid spiking COVID-19 cases in resort community

The popular Whistler Blackcomb ski resort has been temporarily closed amid another spike in COVID-19 cases in the surrounding community.

B.C. health officials said there's been a surge in coronavirus transmission linked to people travelling within the province in recent weeks, and that includes trips to Whistler, which spent the early months of 2021 battling an explosion in cases.

"We know people have taken advantage of the weather and the March break to go places with their families, and what that has meant is we've seen a rapid rise in cases as people have returned to their home communities," Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

The provincial health officer did not reveal how many new cases have emerged at Whistler, but did reference a "worrisome cluster" involving the P.1 variant of concern associated with Brazil. On top of being more easily transmissible, there are concerns that variant may be partially resistant to COVID-19 antibodies.

Whistler Blackcomb ski resort is expected to remain closed until April 19. Given B.C.'s troubling case numbers, Henry discouraged non-essential travel of any kind.

She also announced a slew of other restrictions Monday, including a halt on group fitness activities and a temporary ban on indoor dining at restaurants.

Restaurants will still be allowed to serve people on patios and offer takeout under that measure, which is also set to last until April 19.

This is a developing story and will be updated.