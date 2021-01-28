Health officials are urging Whistler residents to be on their best behaviour after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in the small resort municipality.

Some 288 infections were identified in Whistler between Jan. 1 and Jan. 26, according to an information bulletin released by Vancouver Coastal Health on Thursday.

The health authority said the majority of those cases involved "young people in their 20s and 30s who live, work and socialized together." None of the infections have resulted in hospitalization or death.

Residents and visitors have been asked to follow all public health guidelines, including the province-wide ban on social gatherings. All B.C. residents are currently asked to stick to their household bubble unless they live alone, in which case they're allowed to see a maximum of two family members or friends.

Whistler has also seen a recent rash of COVID-19 exposure incidents at local bars and restaurants, including three that were announced Wednesday at Dubh Linn Gate Irish Pub, Buffalo Bills Bar & Grill and Black's Pub.

Vancouver Coastal Health said all of the recent public exposures are considered to be "low-risk," but still asked anyone who visited any of the locations on the specified dates to self-monitor for symptoms.

The resort municipality saw a similar spike in cases in November, but health officials said it was resolved by early December.