Whistler RCMP, search and rescue team looking for missing woman after car found

Mounties and search and rescue crews are looking for a missing Whistler resident whose vehicle was found at a trailhead off Alta Lake Road.

Clorrica Riggs was last seen Tuesday, according to a news release from Whistler RCMP, who said they are concerned about her "mental wellness."

Police said Riggs' car was found at Rainbow Trailhead, but did not specify when it was located.

Mounties describe Riggs as a white woman with a slim build, brown eyes and long, straight, brown hair. She stands five feet tall and weighs approximately 119 pounds, police said, adding that she was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

"Clorrica’s actions are not usual for her and we’re concerned about how she’s doing," said Cpl. Angela Kermer, in the release.

"We’re appealing to (the) community to keep on lookout; we can use every set of eyes we can get at this time to help find Clorrica."

Anyone with information can call the Whistler RCMP detachment at 604-932-3044, police said.