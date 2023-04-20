Whistler ski resort, Granville Island, Stanley Park make list of 10 most 'Instagrammable' places in Canada

British Columbia is home to three of the top 10 most photo-worthy destinations in Canada, according to Instagram users.

The casino comparison site CasinoBonusCA.com conducted an analysis of posts on the photo-sharing app to see how many hashtags were associated with the nation’s top 50 tourist hot spots, and found that Granville Island, Stanley Park and the Whistler-Blackcomb Ski Resort were among the most popular.

With more than 3.5 million Instagram posts that include its hashtags, Whistler-Blackcomb was the third-most “Instagrammable” destination.

Granville Island came in sixth with 819,990 mentions, while Stanley Park was close behind in seventh place with 789,493 posts.

The study, published Thursday, found that Old Montreal was by far the most popular destination for social-media-savvy tourists, with more than 22.3 million posts including its hashtags.

“Canada is awash with fantastic tourist destinations that provide amazing photo opportunities, so it’s a testament to Old Montreal’s rich culture and history that it is the most Instagrammable tourist destination in Canada,” a spokesperson for CasinoBonusCA.com said in a statement.

“This list will be particularly interesting for people looking for the ideal travel destination for getting those perfect travel photos.”

CANADA’S PHOTO HOT SPOTS, BY THE NUMBERS

1. Old Montreal: 22,398,024 hashtag posts

2. Niagara Falls, 6,328,608 hashtag posts

3. Whistler Sliding Centre: 3,526,920 hashtag posts

4. Old Quebec: 2,565,213 hashtag posts

5. CN Tower 1,769,780 hashtag posts

6. Granville Island: 819,990 hashtag posts

7. Stanley Park: 789,493 hashtag posts

8. Mount Edith Cavell Trail: 621,494 hashtag posts

9. St. Lawrence Market: 148,592 hashtag posts

10. Icefields Parkway 140,754 hashtag posts