Whitchurch-Stouffville officials seek help finding owners after fatal dog attack

Officials in Whitchurch-Stouffville are asking the public’s help in identifying the two owners of a dog who attacked and killed another dog on a trail last week.

It happened at Patterson Tract in the area of McCowan Road and Aurora Road on July 30 around 2:30 p.m.

Town officials said a dog was walking the trail when it was attacked by another dog described as a large breed, possibly an Irish Setter mix, golden to red in colour, with long hair, and weighing between 70 to 80 pounds.

“The owners of the attacking dog failed to remain on-scene, and the victim’s attempts to identify the individuals have failed," Teresa Hector, the town’s Municipal Law Enforcement Supervisor, said.

“In making a public plea for assistance, we hope that the owners of the attacking dog will come forward, or someone from the public will be able to identify the individuals based on the description provided by a witness we interviewed.”

The owners are described as Caucasian females between the ages of 50 and 60 with average height, a “heavyset body type,” and short dark hair.

Both dogs were off-leash at the time.

“The town would like to remind residents that all dogs must be kept on a leash when in public areas in order to avoid such incidents from occurring,” officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the town’s Animal Services Department at 905-640-1910 ext. 2230.