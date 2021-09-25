White Buffalo Youth Lodge offering $10 to get the COVID-19 Vaccine

Prairie Harm Reduction partnered up with the federal government, offering $10 to those who would receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We received a federal government grant to be able to incentivize vaccinations, so we’re going to be doing a number of these throughout the core neighbourhoods in the coming weeks,” Jason Mercredi, executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction said.

The clinic on Saturday was set up outside the White Buffalo Youth Lodge, and according to Mercredi, the incentive was enough to get people to take the jab.

“We’ve had people walk by and we told them we were offering COVID-19 vaccinations today and they said ‘no’ they don’t want any, and then we said we were offering $10 and they came and got their vaccination,” Mercredi said.

“It makes a big difference for folks a lot of times. We’re not handing out gift cards we're handing out cash.”

The clinic at the White Buffalo Youth Lodge runs from 9 A.M. until 6 P.M. on Saturday, and Mercredi said there will be announcements about additional clinics coming soon.