A mild Sunday night as wind speeds continue to diminish, becoming light by Monday morning. A low pressure system developing in Montana begins to spreads snow across southern Alberta mid-day Monday before tapering off late Tuesday.

This system is expected to drop 10-20 cm of snow over much of southern and central Alberta, Calgary may see roughly 20 cm. However, areas along the foothills from Banff to the international border could see upwards of 40 cm of snow thanks to upslope flow.

The week starts with cooler but seasonal temperatures that drop off even further throughout Tuesday.

Wednesday morning starts in the minus double digits before rebounding quickly back to seasonal by the afternoon. Christmas Eve could get a little warm, but unlikely warm enough to melt all the snow that fell earlier in the week. There’s a high chance of a white Christmas this year.

Here’s the five day:

Sunday Night:

Mostly cloudy, wind becomes light

Overnight: -3°C

Monday:

Becoming mostly cloudy, light snow begins near noon

Daytime high: 0°C

Overnight: Snow, -5°C

Tuesday:

Cloudy, light snow tapers off late in the day

Daytime high: -5°C

Evening: Clearing, -12°C

Wednesday:

Periods of sun and cloud

Daytime high: 1°C

Overnight: Mainly clear, -4°C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 4°C

Overnight: Mostly clear, -4°C

Friday: