White City to appeal denial of application to annex Emerald Park, surrounding areas

The Town of White City has filed an application for leave to appeal the Saskatchewan Municipal Board’s (SMB) decision to deny their application to incorporate Emerald Park, Park Meadows Estates, Meadow Ridge Estates, Escott/Deneve, and Great Plains Industrial Park into a single municipality.

The decision was delivered on Jan. 12.

In a news release, White City Mayor Brian Fergusson said their decision is based on a full review on what they consider to be insufficient analysis and reasoning by the SMB.

“We are also concerned about the failure to address certain matters, including the issue of land for commercial or industrial development,” he said.

The town had proposed the annexation of 3,989 acres of land belonging to the RM of Edenwold to change its community boundary.

The SMB’s announcement followed the hearing held in November in Regina, which included presentations and legal arguments, according to a news release from White City.

If granted leave, the Town of White City will move through the appeal process, leading to a hearing before the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.