White Dodge Charger sought related to Windsor shooting

Windsor police are looking for a white Dodge Charger in connection to a shooting on the city's west side.

Officers responded to a report that a person had been shot in the area of the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road West on Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say they located a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the suspect cornered the victim, shot him, and fled the scene on foot going east on Tecumseh Rd. W. Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident.

The suspect is a Black male, approximately 18 to 30 years old. At the time of the incident, the suspect wore all-black clothing and a blue surgical mask.

Investigators are asking everyone in the area to check their surveillance and dashcam footage for any evidence between 10 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.