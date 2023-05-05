White Dodge Charger sought related to Windsor shooting
Windsor police are looking for a white Dodge Charger in connection to a shooting on the city's west side.
Officers responded to a report that a person had been shot in the area of the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road West on Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, police say they located a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Through investigation, police say they learned that the suspect cornered the victim, shot him, and fled the scene on foot going east on Tecumseh Rd. W. Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident.
The suspect is a Black male, approximately 18 to 30 years old. At the time of the incident, the suspect wore all-black clothing and a blue surgical mask.
Investigators are asking everyone in the area to check their surveillance and dashcam footage for any evidence between 10 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
Wranglers punch their ticket to third round with 3-2 win over CanucksThe Calgary Wranglers will take on the Coachella Firebirds in the third round of the AHL playoffs after eliminating the Abbotsford Canucks Friday night.
-
'Limited leak' of adipic acid following train derailment in Kingston, Ont.The cleanup continues after six cars on a 12-car CN Rail train derailed and a small rail bridge collapsed on the Cataraqui Industrial Spur near Bath Road in Kingston, Ont.
-
Ottawa unveils proposed new garbage system and stolen car slams into a home: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Lakeshore community survey seeks input on traffic calming measuresThe Municipality of Lakeshore wants to hear from residents on addressing traffic, speed, and safety-related concerns on local roads.
-
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with U.S. PatriotUkraine's air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow's most modern missiles.
-
Alberta issues statement congratulating King on coronationThe office of the Alberta premier issued a statement congratulating King Charles III Saturday.
-
Among Atlantic Canadians, hope for a King who is 'really involved,' reaches youthAround the Atlantic region, provinces long known as friendly toward the monarchy held celebratory events in honour of King Charles III's coronation.
-
Saskatoon police ask for public’s helping in solving historic homicideThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing a public call for help solving a 2006 homicide in the city.
-
A look back at the times King Charles III visited SaskatchewanKing Charles III has made Indigenous culture a priority for each of his visits to Saskatchewan when he was the Prince of Wales.